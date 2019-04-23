TOPPENISH, WA - An Othello woman is dead after a single car rollover near Toppenish early Monday morning.

On Monday, April 22 at 1:40 a.m., Washington State Patrol troopers responded to a single car rollover on SR 97 at Larue Road, one mile south of Toppenish.

25-year-old Uriel Vasquez-Maldonado of Vancouver was driving with his passenger, 24-year-old Taneya Vasquez of Othello, northbound on SR 97 when the vehicle, a 2019 Nissan Altima 4-door, left the roadway and rolled.

Taneya was declared dead at the scene. Uriel was injured and taken to Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital.

Neither Uriel nor Taneya were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash. Drugs and/or alcohol are believed to be involved.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation, and charges for the driver are pending.