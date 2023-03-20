SPOKANE, Wash.-
Alondra Yanez,25, of Othello has been sentenced to 46 months in Federal Prison after she pleaded guilty in December to being a felon in possession of firearms.
According to court documents Yanez helped sell firearms that were stolen in a residential burglary in Spokane County in February of 2021. Yanez advertised the guns for sale on Facebook.
One of the guns sold by Yanez was used in the homicide of a four-year-old child in Othello during a domestic dispute on February 27, 2021 according to a Department of Justice press release announcing Yanez's sentencing.
“Ms. Yanez endangered our community by trafficking in stolen firearms. Her conduct directly led to the tragic homicide of a four-year-old child," said Vanessa Waldref, U.S. Attorney for the eastern district of Washington. "I’m grateful for the joint efforts of federal, state, and local law enforcement, who helped bring Ms. Yanez to justice and who work tirelessly to keep our communities safe and our neighborhoods strong.”
