MERLIN, Ore.-
On August, 21st, Robert and Sandy Clark of Merlin visited the Whisky Creek lookout area with their two dogs. When it was time to leave, though, Otis, a geriatric jack russell terrier ran into the drainage.
The Clarks looked for Otis for hours and came back the next day to continue the search, but could not find their dog as the Rum Creek Fire continued to burn along the Rogue River.
"The nights were the hardest part because he's a bed pig and we could tell he wasn't there," said Sandy Clark.
According to the official Rum Creek Fire information page, four days after Otis went missing Rum Creek Fire helicopter manager Michael McDaniels found the dog sitting in the mud at the confluence of the Rogue River and Whisky Creek.
McDaniels and his crew carried Otis to safety, where he was reunited with the Clarks.
After resting up Otis was soon back to his old self, according to the Clarks.
"I love a good ending," Robert Clark said.
The Rum Creek Fire is burning south of Merlin along the Rogue River. It has burned 20,000 acres so far and is currently 42% contained.
