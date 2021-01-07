"Our Children Are Watching" Washington State Superintendent's statement on riots in D.C.

OLYMPIA, WA – Washington State's Superintendent, Chris Reykdal, shared a statement about Wednesday's protests in Olympia and in Washington D.C with concern for our children.
Full Statement Below
"Yesterday, we watched with disgust and sadness as both our nation and state capitol buildings were bombarded by groups of our own citizens attempting to undermine the will of the people in a democratic election.
"This was an overt attack on our government and our democracy, and it was fueled by hate and by a complete disregard for some of the key pillars of our society.
"We have a responsibility to recognize how protestors in previous situations were treated so differently by law enforcement than the rioters yesterday. The privilege—the privilege based on race—that was on display yesterday was astounding.
"Although we have made strides, we remain a nation founded on racism, classism, and inequality, and those prejudices are still embedded within our society and our institutions today.
"As a former history teacher and as a parent of two public school students, I know our young people are watching these events unfold and they are looking to us for contextualization. Educators and families are answering questions and providing reassurance to our students – even as they are making sense of the events themselves.
"Part of our state’s mission for education is to prepare our students for effective, collaborative, and civil civic engagement. Yesterday’s events make abundantly clear that our schools must engage and empower students, from an early age, with opportunities to participate in civil conversations, examples of effective civic engagement, and tools to find peaceful solutions to community problems.
"This moment must transcend politics. We must join together to restore faith in our democracy and continue to model the ethical and civil behavior that we want to see from our own children.
Our young people are watching."