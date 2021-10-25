KENNEWICK, WA - A local cookie bakery, Our Cookie House, celebrated one year at their first storefront on Gage Blvd. over the weekend!
On Saturday, October 23, Our Cookie House hosted an epic "Birthday" with balloons at the entrance, a free cookie for guests, and a raffle to giveaway a brand new Kitchen Aid mixer!
The owner, Ashley, said she wanted this birthday celebration to be grand, since they were not able to do the 'Grand Opening' they dreamed of due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"Our business started almost by mistake in the area almost four years ago," said Ashley, cookie mastermind and owner of Our Cookie House. "Last year we took the super scary jump and opened during the pandemic. We spend our days hunting for supplies (supply shortage is real), making the best fresh giant gourmet cookies, raising our girls, and giving back to the community in any way we can (we sponsor teams, and donate 350 cookies every week)."
For more information on Our Cookie House, or to place an yummy order, visit their website at www.ourcookiehouse.com
Follow them on Facebook or Instagram to see their new cookie creations!