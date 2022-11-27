Pasco, Wash. -
A vigil in Pasco today mourning five victims of the Club Q mass shooting in Colorado Springs
Out and About + P-Flag Benton Franklin hosted a vigil to grieve and honor the victims of that mass shooting.
"I'm scared too, I don't want them to think they're alone in their fear."
Those are the words of Carly Coburn, the chairperson for p-flag Benton franklin. p-flag partnered without about in Pasco to hold a vigil for those who lost their lives in the club q mass shooting in Colorado Springs on November 19th.
The vigil started around 4 pm and there was a small ceremony as well as a five-minute moment of silence. one minute for each victim that was killed in the shooting. Coburn, mc'd the ceremony she tells me the impact this tragedy has on the community.
"This is a chance for us all to get to come together, to collectively mourn in a place where we know we won't be judged and that we'll be welcomed."
Coburn says that P-Flag Benton Franklin will do anything to protect our local LGBTQ community and that it is scary right now but she has a message to share...
"I also stand in solidarity with my LGBTQ siblings who don't feel safe enough or comfortable enough to be themselves right now."
One person who chose to remain anonymous attended the vigil to show their support. the community member tells me she stands with the victims and they deserve to be alive today and she calls on the community to take a stand.
They say: "Any form of violence is unacceptable and we should come together as a community and reject any form of violence."
