PASCO, WA- Firefighters responded to an out of control burn in Pasco near Broadmoor Blvd Sunday night. The fire was started after residents were trying to burn railroad ties. This caused a giant cloud of black smoke that could be seen in parts of both Kennewick and Richland.
Franklin County Fire District 3 would also like to remind you to follow the proper burn regulations when doing a burn. According to Franklin County Fire District 3 this burn pile was larger than the regulated burn size. No one was injured in the fire nor any major property damage.