YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash.- The Yakima County Fire Marshal has issued a county-wide burn ban for unincorporated Yakima County effective Saturday, July 1, 2023, to Saturday, September 30, 2023.
The ban was issued in partnership with the Yakima County Fire Chiefs Association and is in response to expected high temperatures and continued dry conditions.
According to the YCFM the ban includes residential outdoor burning, including bonfires and recreational fires. Fireworks are also prohibited in unincorporated areas of Yakima County.
Outdoor burning in violation of the ban may be subject to a fine of $1,000, arrest or jail time according to the Fire Marshal's Office.
