Spring is here and day-time temperatures are reaching into the 60s. While warmer weather might inspire some spring cleaning, the Yakima Fire Department (YFD) reminds residents that outdoor burning is illegal in the City of Yakima.

“Many fires each year are caused by someone burning their weeds or yard debris,” said Yakima Fire Chief Aaron Markham. “Residents need to pursue other debris removal options that are safe and legal.”

The City of Yakima’s Refuse Division offers a weekly yard waste pickup service through November 30th.

Visit the Division’s yard waste collection website at https://www.yakimawa.gov/services/refuse/yard-waste-collection/ or call 575-6005 for more information or to make changes to your yard waste collection.

Additional spring cleaning safety tips YFD suggests include: