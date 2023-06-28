TUMWATER, Wash.- As temperatures continue to rise heat protections for outdoor workers will go into effect in Washington on July 17.
The Washington State Department of Labor and Industries has filed an update to the state's heat protection rules expanding the existing requirements to protect farmworkers, construction workers, and other outdoor workers.
“Excessive heat is a real concern when it comes to worker safety," said L&I Director Joel Sacks. "Heat-related illness can strike quickly, and in some cases, be deadly."
New protection taking effect for outdoor workers in Washington on July 17:
- Temperature at which actions to protect workers from heat will be lowered to 80 degrees. Rules apply to the use of shade and drinking water, including specifics on when and how much shade will be provided and mandatory cool down periods.
- Permanent requirements for gradual exposure to high heat. Employers must closely observe all workers during a heat wave.
- Employers must updater their outdoor heat exposure safety programs and train workers and supervisors on the plan.
