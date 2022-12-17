KENNEWICK, Wash. -
Over 1,400 people signed up for either the 1 mile, 5k or 10k during Saturday morning's Cable Bridge Run.
Take a look out very own Tracci Dial who was one of the participants in the run.
Did you sign up? Send us your pictures!
KENNEWICK, Wash. -
Over 1,400 people signed up for either the 1 mile, 5k or 10k during Saturday morning's Cable Bridge Run.
Take a look out very own Tracci Dial who was one of the participants in the run.
Did you sign up? Send us your pictures!
NBC Right Now Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Currently in Kennewick
Sign up to get breaking news, weather forecasts, and more in your email inbox.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.