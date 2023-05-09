WASHINGTON, D.C.- The United States Department of Education has approved 616,000 borrowers nationwide for Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF), including 13,400 people in Washington state.
Public employees, including teachers, firefighters, law enforcement and those who work for nonprofits are eligible for PSLF according to a Department of Education press release.
PSLF forgives the remaining student loan debt for borrowers who have made 120 qualifying payments.
According to the Department of Education between 2021 and 2023, 13,400 borrowers in Washington state have been approved for $855 million in student loan forgiveness.
Borrowers can now submit PSLF applications digitally and track the process. Information about qualifying public employment and loan eligibility can be found through the Department of Education.
