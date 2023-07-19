student loans

OLYMPIA, Wash.- More than 16,000 student loan borrowers in Washington will receive $770 million in Income Driven Repayment (IDR) forgiveness under a new loan discharge plan according to the U.S. Department of Education.

11,780 borrowers in Oregon are also eligible for $572 million in loan forgiveness according to Department of Education data.

Eligible borrowers will not have to take any action to receive this income-driven repayment (IDR) recently announced by the Biden Administration as part of $39 billion in federal student loans eligible for automatic discharge. More information on IDR and forgiveness eligibility is available online.

An IDR plan sets a borrower’s monthly student loan payment at an amount intended to be affordable based on that borrower’s income and family size according to a U.S. Department of Education press release.

IDR plans also offer forgiveness of any remaining loan balance after borrowers make 240 or 300 monthly payments, which corresponds to 20 or 25 years