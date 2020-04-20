Over 2,000 sign petition to temporarily close Tyson Food plant

WALULLA, WA- The Benton Franklin Health District is currently reporting that 86 confirmed cases in the two counties are from the Tyson Food plant in Walulla.

After the first reported case from the plant, a petition was started online in which more than 2,300 people have signed asking for the plant to temporarily close.

The petition asks for the plant to shut down for at least 14 days so workers can heal and the facility can be properly cleaned. They would also like workers to be paid during the shutdown and infected workers who may not have enough sick time to get paid as well while they recover.

A big reason behind this petition is similar plants across the country where hundreds of people have been infected.The group behind it, wants at least 10,000 signatures so they can present it to Gov. Jay Inslee.

"If we can get all the people healthy again and then back to work they'll be safe," said Ittai Orr the petition organizer. "If there happens to be the virus there hopefully after two weeks they can really make sure that facility is safe for people to work in even when there is Coronavirus."

Tyson Foods released a statement to NBC Right Now in response to the petition the full statement is below:

We’re working diligently to protect our team members and working closely with local health officials to support our people’s health and safety, while also ensuring we can continue to feed the nation. The local health department visited our facility last week to observe the protective measures we’ve implemented, which include social distancing based on CDC and industry guidance such as installing workstation dividers and barriers in our breakrooms. We’re also mandating all team members to wear face coverings. Tyson workplace safety efforts are significant and strictly enforced. We’ll continue to work with local, state and federal officials to make sure we’re implementing prevention efforts.

The Walla Walla Department of Community Health also released a statement to NBC Right Now about the steps they are taking to monitor the plant which include: