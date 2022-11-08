Employees are bracing for widespread layoffs at Twitter as new owner Elon Musk overhauls the social platform. In a letter to employees obtained by multiple media outlets, the company said employees would find out by 9 a.m. Pacific Standard Time if they had been laid off. The email did not say how many people would lose their jobs. Several employees tweeted early Friday that they had lost access to their work accounts. Twitter’s roughly 7,500 employees have been expecting layoffs since Musk took helm of the company. Already, the billionaire Tesla CEO has fired top executives, including CEO Parag Agrawal, on his first day as Twitter’s owner.