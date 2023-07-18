PORTLAND, Ore.- Fire season is off to a fast and hot start throughout the Pacific Northwest with a combined total of over 60,000 acres burned in Washington and Oregon.

The Northwest Interagency Coordination Center released updated statistics for the number of large fires that agencies have responded to so far this 2023 wildfire season on July 18.

The NWCC classifies a large fire as one that burns 100 or more acres of timber of 300 or more acres of brush.

So far there have been 13 total large fires in Oregon during the 2023 wildfire season that have burned a total of 35,668 acres.

Washington state has seen 16 large fires so far in 2023 with 24,493 total acres burned according to the NWCC.

The NWCC reports that a total of 60,161 combined acres have burned so far in Oregon and Washington this fire season.

As hot, dry conditions continue throughout much of the Pacific Northwest everyone is reminded to be fire wise and do their part to prevent wildfires, including adhering to any and all public land use restrictions and burn bans.