This year's Turkey Trot raised over $80,000, which is just over the American Red Cross's goal of $75,000.
The money helps people after their home has been destroyed or heavily damaged by fire according to Carmel Perez, Board of Directors member for the local Red Cross
"We distribute funds to them, emergency funding for hotels, food, toiletries things like that," he said.
He said this event is the biggest fundraiser of the year for their fire program, and the the money raised also helps local fire departments replace, or even get smoke detectors to people that need them.
You can donate to the event on the American Red Cross website.
