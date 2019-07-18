4:19 PM UPDATE:

BENTON COUNTY, WA - The fire has now burned 41,920 acres and is 60% contained, according to the Southeast Washington Incident Management Team.

No injuries have been reported, and no homes or outbuildings have been damaged.

There continues to be high fire danger in the region. Fire officials encourage the public to be extra cautious when outdoors to avoid human-caused wildfires, which this fire was determined to be.

7:49 AM UPDATE:

BENTON COUNTY, WA - Officials are now saying Cold Creek Fire is 10% contained.

The fire has burned about 15,000 acres so far. It is now moving away from the Tri-Cities and heading toward Benton City.

Firefighters say they have a pretty good stop on the fire and there is no danger to public. There are fresh crews on the way as crews believe the fire could be a 4-day fight.

6:01 AM UPDATE:

BENTON COUNTY, WA - SR-240 between milepost 0, at SR-24 and milepost 20 at SR-225 have reopened.

5:51 PM UPDATE:

BENTON COUNTY, WA - The Cold Creek Fire has moved away from the roadway and SR-24 westbound is now open. WSDOT says eastbound SR-24 will open by 6:30 p.m. SR-240 will remain closed from milepost 0, at the junction of SR-24 to milepost 20, at SR-225, just north of Richland. An estimated end time for other closures is still not yet available.

Benton County Sheriff's Office says the fire started on SR-24 near Cold Creek. A viewer notified NBC Right Now that the fire was started a motor home towing a boat. The boat trailer came off the hitch and was connected only by the safety chain. As a result, the trailer tongue was dragging on the highway surface, causing sparks and starting multiple spot fires along the roadway.

The high winds pushed the fire southeast, and the Department of Natural Resources reported it to be at 8,000 acres.

There is 0% containment at this time, and an aircraft is assisting in putting out the fire. Resources from the US Forest Service are assisting with controlling the fire.

BCSO told our NBC Right Now reporter that the Hanford Reach area on the south side of SR-240 was "ablaze." They are asking people to steer clear of the area so fire units can try to get some kind of control, and so people avoid the long delays caused by road closures.

BENTON COUNTY, WA - A brush fire near the Hanford site about 5 miles south of the Vernita Bridge has forced several road closures in the area.

The Cold Creek Fire near SR-24 milepost 37 has closed SR-24 at milepost 30 at the jct with SR-241, 30 mile east of Yakima, to the Vernita Bridge at the jct. with SR-243. SR-240 at milepost 20, at SR-225, is also closed just north of Richland.

Washington State Patrol, Fire and WSDOT units are working to put out the fire and reopen the highway. An estimated end time for the closures is not yet available.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.