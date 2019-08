PROSSER, WA - 257 marijuana plants, several pounds of processed marijuana, methamphetamine, and other drug paraphernalia were seized at a Prosser home.

The Benton County, WA Sheriff's Office - Sheriff Jerry Hatcher Facebook page announced the seizure just after midnight on Friday, Aug. 30th.

Benton County Sheriff’s detectives and deputies as well as the gang unit served a search warrant at 12201 N. Griffin Rd in Prosser. Detectives also made an arrest.

The case is under investigation.