KLAMATH COUNTY, OR - A substantial amount of illegal drugs was seized during a traffic stop in Klamath County, Oregon on Thursday, Feb. 20.
Oregon State Police pulled over a black Chevrolet Tahoe with California license plates on Highway 97. A man was driving and passengers included a woman and an infant.
During the traffic stop, "multiple factors of criminal activity were observed," according to OSP. A K-9 was walked around the car and gave an alert to the presence of controlled substances.
A probable cause search of the car revealed about 66 pounds of methamphetamine, two kilos of heroin, ten suspected fentanyl pills and a loaded firearm.
The driver was lodged in the Klamath County Jail for possession, distribution and manufacturing of methamphetamine, possession, distribution and manufacturing of heroin, and felon in possession of a firearm.
The woman was released, pending further investigation, to care for the infant that was also the vehicle. Child Protective Services was notified and made aware of the incident.