TRI-CITIES, Wash.- The Tri-City Water Follies Over-the-River Air Show is returning to the Columbia River starting on July 28.
The event averages 60,000 viewers along the Columbia River in Pasco and Kennewick. The hosts of the event are ensuring a stellar performance, headlined by a supersonic fighter jet, lauded as the most advanced jet in the world, the Air Force F-35A Lightning II.
A second-generation Air Force pilot, Major Kristin "Beo" Wolfe, will lead the F-35A with the Utah-based team alongside her. The team will demonstrate unique aerial capabilities of air craft including the P-51 Heritage Flight, F4U Corsair, F8F Bearcat and A-37 Dragonfly.
The 2023 event is sponsored by STCU and will run from July 28 to 30.
