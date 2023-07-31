GRANT COUNTY, Wash.- The Grant County Health District (GCHD) is hosting an International Overdose Awareness Day (IOAD) resource fair on Thursday, August 3 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
The resource fair will be in McCosh Park at 401 W. 4th Ave. in Moses Lake and will be an opportunity for community members to connect to the services and support available in Grant County.
The event will provide tools to prevent substance misuse and overdose, including medication lockboxes and will also be an opportunity for attendees to pay tribute to families and individuals impacted by overdose according to the GCHD.
Attendees can dedicate a white flag in remembrance of someone lost to overdose or a purple flag in recognition of someone saved with Narcan at the resource fair.
