YAKIMA, Wash. —
Drug overdose deaths increased 34% in Yakima County from 2020 to 2021, as reported by the Yakima Health District. The Yakima County Coroner’s Office data shows 98 people died of drug overdose in 2021, compared to 73 in 2020.
Opioid deaths have increased statewide, and Yakima County is no different. Over 60% of the overdose deaths in both years involved opioids, most popularly fentanyl.
"Counterfeit pills are extremely deadly and are causing considerable amount of pain and suffering to residents in Yakima County, as well as throughout Washington and the United States," said Jim Curtice, Yakima County Coroner.
Fentanyl can be up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. The illicit manufacturing of fentanyl has caused an increase in the drug being found in other drugs, like counterfeit pills, heroin and methamphetamine. Fentanyl is dangerous for a multitude of reasons, including its high potency and how hard it is to tell if a drug is laced with fentanyl.
“Overdose can happen to anyone, and it is a public health concern that is critical to address,” said Andre Fresco, YHD executive Director. “We continue to be worried about the increase of overdose deaths throughout our country and encourage community members to join us in creating awareness about the signs of an overdose, and how to use naloxone to reverse the effects of an overdose.”
The YHD is reminding people of potential opioid overdose signs:
Pinpoint pupils; small and constricted
Falling asleep or losing consciousness
Slow, weak or no breathing
Choking or gurgling sounds
Limp body
Cold and/or clammy skin
Discolored skin (especially lips and nails)
If someone experiences an overdose, call 911 immediately. Anyone who seeks medical assistance for an overdose cannot be charged with drug possession through Washington’s Good Samaritan Law.
For extra protection, carry naloxone, a medication that can reverse opioid overdose effects quickly. You can get naloxone from health care providers with a prescription, or from a pharmacy without one through the Statewide Standing Order. Just print a copy of the standing order to show the pharmacy.
The Washington Recovery Help Line is available for those needing help with substance abuse at 1-866-789-1511.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.