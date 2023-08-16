YAKIMA, Wash.-The Nob Hill Blvd. and 16th Ave. intersection will be closed overnight on August 17 as part of an ongoing grind and overlay project.
The intersection will close at 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 17 and reopen at 6 a.m. on Friday, August 18. Access to properties in the area will be maintained as best as possible according to the City of Yakima.
The project to grind and overlay Nob Hill Blvd from 13th Ave to 29th Ave began in June and is expected to last until the middle of October. As part of the ongoing project periodic lane closures in the work area are also expected to continue on weekdays between the hours of 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. according to the City.
More information about the ongoing project is available by calling 509-249-6813.
