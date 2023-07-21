YAKIMA, Wash.- Continuing water line and sidewalk projects will extend the closures on Nob Hill Blvd and Powerhouse Rd.
The overnight closure of the intersection of Nob Hill and 72nd Ave. has been extended for two weeks as a project to replace water lines continues. According to the City of Yakima the overnight closures will last from Sunday, July 23 through Thursday, July 27. Overnight closures will also be necessary from July 30 through August 3.
The continued sidewalk construction project on Powerhouse Rd. between Englewood Ave. and N. 26th Ave. will require closures from Tuesday, July 25 through Friday, July 28.
According to the City of Yakima the Powerhouse Rd. closure may need to be extended an additional two weeks. The city will provide updates if any additional closures are necessary.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.