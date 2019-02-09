WASHINGTON - Several roads have been closed throughout the state due to the severe weather conditions Saturday.
According to Washington State Department of Trasnportation the following routes will remain closed overnight due to low visibility:
I-90 from Kittitas to Vantage,
SR 24 from Moxee to Hanford,
SR 240 from Hanford to West Richland,
SR 225 in West Richland
SR 241 north of Sunnyside
SR 221 from Paterson to Prosser
I-82 from Coffin Rd. to the Oregon Border.
The closure on I-82 between Ellensburg and Selah is being assessed.