road closed

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash.-

According to the Yakima County Sheriff's Office, a truck loaded with pallets overturned last night off of Konnowac and Parker Heights Rd around 8 p.m., closing the road.

The Yakima County Planning Division reports that the road is still closed from E. Parker Heights to Henderson.

This is a developing story. Which means information could change. We are working to bring you timely and accurate information as we get it.