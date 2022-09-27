YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash.-
According to the Yakima County Sheriff's Office, a truck loaded with pallets overturned last night off of Konnowac and Parker Heights Rd around 8 p.m., closing the road.
The Yakima County Planning Division reports that the road is still closed from E. Parker Heights to Henderson.
This is a developing story. Which means information could change. We are working to bring you timely and accurate information as we get it.
