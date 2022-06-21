FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. —
Local business owner Joel Watson of Just Joel’s is being charged with second degree assault causing substantial bodily harm, a class B felony. Probable cause was granted for his arrest on June 15, 2022.
Pasco police officer Conrad Christenson reported in the probable cause documents that he had been working a late shift on December 19, 2021 when he was contacted by a detective with the Kennewick Police Department before 3:30 a.m. The KPD detective, Cory McGee, was at the Trios emergency room with an assault victim, saying the incident took place near I-182 around the N 20th Avenue exit.
Following investigation, Christenson said Watson had been in the car with the woman, returning from a bar in Burbank, when they started arguing. He hit her in the face around I-182 and N 20th Avenue, demanded she get out of the car, then dropped her off at home, according to Christenson.
Detective McGee had responded to a welfare check request from an anonymous caller who said the woman had been assaulted. McGee got a statement from her, then took her to the Trios Emergency Room for “significant” swelling and bruising. Christenson received medical records on February 2, which showed the woman had a minimal comminuted nasal bone fracture.
When Christenson went to the ER, he reported she was “visibly in pain with a significant swelling and bruising to her face and left eye,” which he said was black, red and purple.
Following the probable cause documents, Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney Shawn Sant formally accused Watson of the felony.
The local chef was a juvenile offender, with around ten incidents in Benton County before he turned 18. He had several charges in Benton and Franklin counties after becoming an adult, but after a charge in 2009 he opened local spot Just Joel’s.
Watson is scheduled to appear in court July 12, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. The felony yields a maximum penalty of ten years in prison and a $20,000 fine.
