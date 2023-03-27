Tri-Cities, Wash. -
After 7 years, Sculpt Tri-Cities is making quite the splash both here locally as well as internationally.
Owner Lindsay Kirby has taken her health background and turned it on its head to help provide over 20 different services aimed to help the health and wellness of everyone who walks through the door.
Lindsay Kirby worked as a nurse for 12 years here in the area and fell in love with helping people, but she wanted to do it in other ways besides nursing.
"I was told by everyone that loved me and just wanted to protect me that nursing is such a great career, don't leave it you know stick with that nursing but I couldn't let my dream go," said Lindsay Kirby, Owner of Sculpt Tri-Cities.
That dream now receiving multiple awards from the Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce like the "Business on a roll" award and "Best in the Tri-Cities" for weight loss. However, it's not just the Tri-Cities community that is showing Lindsay and the rest of her team support. The Cryotherapy Industry National Association recently awarded Lindsay the "Rising Star Award" which was 1 of 4 awards that were given out this year.
"It feels personally empowering. I want to pass that feeling on to future generations and the things that I've learned. It makes me want to give back to other females that want to or have the dream of starting their own businesses," said Lindsay Kirby, Owner of Sculpt Tri-Cities.
Sculpt Tri Cities has 2 locations:
In Pasco - 5224 Outlet Drive
In Kennewick - 8503 W Clearwater Ave Suite C
If you are curious about the services Sculpt Tri-Cities has to offer you can schedule a free consultation on their website.
