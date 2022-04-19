KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. —
UPDATE April 19, 12:54 p.m. -
The urn located in Kittitas County several days ago is now returning to its home.
Kittitas County Coroner Nick Henderson says the cremated remains that were located along the highway have been identified.
The family does not want the name of the remains released out of respect to keep their privacy.
The urn was collected by Kittitas County Sheriff's Office and taken to the Coroner's Office.
Henderson took the urn to Johnston and Williams Funeral Home in Ellensburg where owner Henry Johnston found a permanent ID disc to identify the remains.
Henderson says the disc named Danekas Funeral home in Colville as the crematory where the cremation happened.
Henderson contacted the descendent and confirmed the identity of the remains and how the person died.
Henderson says the urn is in their possession while a family member travels to the coroner's office to pick it up.
The coroner's office says it is still a mystery how the urn ended up on the side of the highway in Kittitas County.
The previous story is below.
After a hay truck driver discovered an urn with what appeared to be cremated human remains in Kittitas County, the Kittitas County Coroner is hoping to identify the remains.
According to the driver, the urn had been along the road for several days between Kittitas and Vantage. The driver turned it into the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office in hopes it would be returned to its owner.
KCSO turned over the cremains to the Coroner’s Office, who is now trying to locate the owners in order to return the urn.
Anyone with information regarding the cremains should contact the Coroner’s Office at 509-933-8200.
