KENNEWICK, WA - The Department of Ecology is teaming up with Benton Clean Air Agency and WSU to bring you a new alert system. This system is called “Ozone Matters” it’s a forecaster system that emails you when the ground-level ozone is bad in the Tri-Cities.

Here is the link to sign up for the new alert system: www.ozonematters.com

Why should you be worried if those ozone levels spike?

Well because the EPA is closely monitoring this area because those levels can get so bad during the summer. That's why Benton County clean air agency has a new system that they created with w-s-u that will alert you on those extremely bad days.

On days when the wind blows and it's hot - on top of exhaust from car, gas vapors and factory emissions mix together and even more bad ground-level ozone forms.

Here in the Tri-Cities we have higher ozone levels than a lot of other places , like Seattle even and it's not good for your health. When you breathe in ozone at ground-level...it's like a sunburn on your lungs. It will irritate your throat, can lead to breathing problems, cause coughing or wheezing, inflame or damage lung tissue and affect people who are sensitive to air quality.

Ever heard of ozone? Well there’s actually two different types.

Good ozone is way up in the atmosphere protecting you from the sun’s harmful rays. The bad ground-level ozone is creating from solvents, car exhaust among other emissions reacting together.

You can reduce ozone levels by driving less, not mowing your lawn or barbequing on hot days, following burn bans, not letting your engine idle and using renewable energy.