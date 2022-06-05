PROSSER, Wash. -
Alpacas, often mistaken with Llamas. However, for three years Dawn Beals at PacaPoo LLC has been hosting farm days and events to teach the community about her Alpacas.
This summer, she was joined by Sara Hazzard, a local yoga instructor to teach yoga among the alpacas.
Sarah tells me it's fun to be among the alpacas doing different activities.
"You get those health benefits of not caring what people think about you. You're just thinking about the yoga and the alpacas so it's just kind of getting you out," she says.
She says watching the way people have fun and interact with the animals is fun to teach.
However, PacaPoo isn't only know for its fun activities. Dawn Beals tells me some alpacas have won several awards.
"These are out awards for showing our alpaca," Dawn tells me, "We're very proud of Topper who is our grand champion the we actually have two babies on the ground for him."
She says Topper has won the color champion awards meaning, he's the grand champion for his category.
Aside from the award winning animals, Dawn partners with other local vendors to share their crafts.
Her hope is for people to visit the farm and take home some of their local products made with alpaca fleece.
She tells me often times, she'll take a chair and sit amongst the Alpacas to read a book.
Her farm is always open to visit and encourages people to call head of visiting.
For updates on PacaPoo LLC, visit its Facebook page here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.