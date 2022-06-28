KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Fire Department responded to a commercial structure fire around 6:40 p.m. on June 28 at the Pacific Clinic on Grant Street. An employee had called reporting black smoke blowing in from vents in the gymnasium and the building had been evacuated.
There is a Benton County Fire District 1 fire station across the street from the Pacific Clinic. Firefighters in the station had seen the smoke as well and responded to the incident. They upgraded the fire classification, which calls for more fire crews, according to KFD Chief Chad Michael.
When Kennewick Fire Department crews arrived, they noticed a vegetation fire outside, right next to the clinic gymnasium. This fire had affected one of the air conditioning units outside the building, which is why smoke was coming in. Michael reports crews worked on putting out the vegetation fire and making sure the fire had not spread any further.
In less than 20 minutes, the fire was considered under control. Firefighters stayed on scene to smoke out the building. There was smoke and fire damage to the outside of the building, one air conditioning unit and one ventilation conduit. There were no injuries or further damage, according to Michael.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. The Pacific Clinic will be able to reopen immediately, with little-to-no disruption to service expected.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.