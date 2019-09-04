Watch again

RICHLAND, WA - A non-contact security technology that the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory in Richland is working on could be a game-changer for airports, mail facilities and other security screening applications.

When you walk through airport security, you're used to seeing the security dogs come by and sniff for things like drugs or gunpowder. That procedure could be replaced by PNNL's vapor device.

The device works by sucking up air particles into a metal tube sample. Inside that tube, chemicals collide and create either a positive or negative charge. If the charge is positive, then that raises a red flag for airport security.

In the future, this technology could be used to protect airports, stadiums, mail carrying facilities and border crossings. Researchers have been working on it for a decade now.

"You aren't even realizing that you are being sampled in a sense. It's like what we are use to with X-Rays," said PNNL Researcher Elizabeth Denis.

The devices works by using an ionization process and combines it with a mass spectrometer. PNNL researchers say the technology is so precise that it can detect 10 molecules hidden within a quadrillion air molecules. To put that into perspective, that's like finding 10 human hairs among all the human hairs on the planet.

The device can not only detect things like drugs or gunpowder, but also stronger vapor molecules like TNT.

"The structures are different so you need different ionization chemistries," said Denis. "We developed a tube that has a split down the middle. You can detect multiple compounds at once very easily."

Typically screening methods rely on contact swabs or swipes. A physical sample needs to go through a heating and analyzation process. PNNL researchers say these methods are intrusive, labor intensive and time consuming.

So far, the research team has two patents on its invention. They're working on integrating the device into already existing methods. Researchers also want to make it smaller and more portable.