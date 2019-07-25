Pacific Northwest National Laboratory to Host International Women's Summit

The Pacific Northwest National Laboratory recently announced it is one of ten international locations that host the 2019 Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers Women in Engineering Leadership Summit.

It's an annual event dedicated to empowering women in STEM through leadership development, networking, and collaboration opportunities.

Organizers of this event say it's important because it gives women an opportunity to grow through connecting and identifying with each other's experiences.

"I've often been in groups or teams where I'm the only woman. It can be a little lonely at times, so I'm super excited about having all these women in one place and having all this energy together," digital cyber security project manager Lori Ross O'Neil said.

Lori's experience is the norm.

In fact, women make up half the total U.S. college-educated workforce, but only 28 percent of the science and engineering workforce. But progress is slowly being made, and events like this can help increase that statistic.

The highlights include two keynote speakers, panels, and interactive sessions led by women in STEM.

It's the first time IEEE WIE has ever selected PNNL to host this. Other locations that were selected include China, India and Nigeria.

"In the off chance that I get one small task with another woman it feels much more supportive and encouraging. And I'm not saying that men are putting us down, but it's always nice to have women around," energy systems research manager Nikitha Radhakrishnan said.

Summit organizers say they expect to see people all throughout the pacific northwest in attendance, and they encourage both men and women with an interest in science to go.

The summit will be held at Discovery Hall on Tuesday from 8:30 in the morning until 5:00. There will also be a welcome reception and networking event on Monday from 5:30 pm to 7:00 pm at the Washington State University Wine Science Center. You can register here. The last day to register is tomorrow.