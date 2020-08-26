RICHLAND, Wash.—Today the White House, the National Science Foundation, and the U.S. Department of Energy announced more than $1 billion in awards for the establishment of 12 new AI and QIS research and development (R&D) institutes nationwide.
A cadre of physical scientists, engineers and computing experts at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory is poised to participate in the launch three of the five new quantum information science research centers.
PNNL will play a major role in the Co-design Center for Quantum Advantage (C2QA), led by Brookhaven National Laboratory. From developing new materials that will form the backbone of a quantum computer to writing the computer programs that will allow it to operate, PNNL is contributing all along the development curve. PNNL’s expertise in probing material structure at the atomic level will be used to match materials to their quantum properties, improving performance and stability. Experience with high purity materials will be tapped to reduce unwanted magnetic interference, and theoretical modeling skills will complement the experimental work to generate new ideas.
PNNL will also built on its established partnership with the Microsoft Quantum team to contribute to the Quantum Science Center, led by Oak Ridge National Laboratory.
And PNNL’s expertise in chemistry and physics will be drawn upon as part of the Next Generation Quantum Science and Engineering (Q-NEXT) Center, led by Argonne National Laboratory.
“Realizing the promise of quantum computing is beyond the capacity of any single institution, public or private,” said PNNL Director Steven Ashby. “The power of these new quantum sciences centers lies in the partnerships that will be forged among the national laboratories, leading universities and other research institutions. We are proud that PNNL scientists and engineers will participate in three centers, applying their expertise to the quest to build a reliable quantum computer and to use it to solve the most pressing problems in science and energy.”