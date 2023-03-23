YAKIMA, Wash. -

A town hall at Pacific Northwest University welcomed the Yakima community to address the growing fentanyl crisis, both in person and virtually.

Yakima Police Detective Erik Horbatko told the crowd in the auditorium the task force he is a part of has seized over 120,000 fentanyl pills.

The panel consisted of Yakima health care professionals along with Det. Horbatko, University of Washington's Dr. Caleb Banta-Green, director of the UW Center for Community-Engaged Drug Education, Epidemiology and Research (CEDEER) at ADAI and Acting Professor at the UW Department of Psychiatry & Behavioral Sciences, Addictions, Drug & Alcohol Institute and an Affiliate Professor at the UW School of Public Health.

Det. Horbatko says along with the seizure of the fentanyl, the task force also collects multiple pounds of meth. One drug he is glad he doesn't see any more is heroin.

"I'm really glad we don't have heroin anymore," says Det. Horbatko. "Because I was tired of needles and the dangers of that."

Dr. Gillian Zuckerman works for Community Health of Central Washington, she teaches medicine in med school and is called for advice on addicts that come into the hospital.

"It's been learning on the fly," says Dr. Zuckerman. "As far as learning how to work with and treat individuals who are using fentanyl."

Dr. Zuckerman says the fentanyl crisis has made health care professionals better at their jobs and they have better techniques and methods to get people off of fentanyl with very little discomfort.

Dr. Zuckerman wants to make one thing clear.

"It's not their fault, it's my fault ok? It means that I have not pulled out the right tool from my toolbox to get them to where they need to be, and I've still got a few tricks up my sleeve." said Dr. Zuckerman.

Drug Overdose Deaths Increased in 2020, Except for Heroin THURSDAY, March 23, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- U.S. drug overdose deaths from all drug categories except heroin increased significantly in 2020, as did racial disparities in U.S. drug overdose fatalities, according to a study published March 22 in PLOS Global Public Health.

According to the Yakima Health District's website, in 2021 98 residents died due to a drug overdose. Most of those deaths were from opiods, specifically fentanyl.