PORTLAND, Ore. — Pacific Power has announced over $300,000 in new grant funding across the Pacific Northwest that focuses on education and STEM learning. The Pacific Power Foundation, Pacific Power’s nonprofit arm, focused on funding schools and organizations that focus on high-quality, evidence-based programs, according to the press release.
“Research shows that learning happens best when social, emotional and cognitive growth are connected,” said the press release from Pacific Power. “High-quality, evidence-based programs are also critical to positive academic outcomes, better attendance and improved graduation rates.”
The grant funding announced covers a variety of services with these focuses. Some include financial literacy classes, last-minute child care centers, early educational intervention programs and more across 87 organizations. The grants are part of one of Pacific Power’s four grant cycles per year.
“These organizations are seeing the needs and doing the important work of supporting families and community members,” said Pacific Power President and CEO Stefan Bird. “It is an honor to augment their work and to know the charitable investments of Pacific Power are building resiliency and boosting the growth and vitality of the communities we serve.”
Around 25 organizations in the Portland area will receive funding, along with nine in the Willamette Valley and three in the Umpqua Valley. Ten Rogue Valley organizations are included, nine in Klamath Falls and three on the northern coast. The southern coast had two funded organizations, and Central Oregon had seven. One organization in California was also included.
In Eastern Oregon, four organizations were named for funding.
The City of Pendleton will get a grant for coding robotics and other materials at the Pendleton Public Library’s Library of Things.
The Enterprise Education Foundation will receive money to renovate the Enterprise Elementary playground, offering a safe, appropriate and inclusive place for kids of all abilities to enjoy.
The Pendleton Children’s Center grant funding will go toward a fire-suppression system, included in a renovation and expansion.
The Pilot Rock Fire District will receive grant funding for training and equipment to teach emergency response skills to the community.
Eleven organizations in Washington will receive funding.
The Clark College Foundation’s grant funding will go toward the Pacific Power STEM Scholarship fund, meant to diversify STEM enrollment at Clark College.
Early Life Speech and Language received funding for its free, individualized therapy for children with speech and language delays.
FIRST Washington’s funding goes toward FIRST’s robotic programs in Yakima County.
The Fort Vancouver Regional Library Foundation’s funding will go toward AWE learning stations with portable tablets for young kids to use for interactive learning.
Heritage University received grant funding for five STEM scholarships.
Junior Achievement of Washington’s grant funding will go toward supporting financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship programs for Walla Walla County middle school students.
Lewis & Clark Middle School will receive shoes, coats, other clothing and school supplies in order to meet the physical and emotional needs of low-income students.
The National Service Office for Nurse-Family Partnership and Child First received grant funding for greater nursing education and consultations for low-income families in Yakima.
The Tri-State Steelheaders will receive funding for the expansion of its Salmon in School environmental education program, where students raise salmon and release them locally.
The Wenas Mammoth Foundation will receive money for geologist tool kits to be used by Yakima County students at the STEAM Youth Paleontology, Archeology and Geology Summer Camps.
The Walla Walla Community College Foundation also received funding for the Pacific Power Scholarship Fund.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.