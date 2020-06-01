YAKIMA, WA - Pacific Power crews have been at work repairing extensive damage since a destructive, fast-hitting windstorm slashed along the eastern slope of the Cascades the afternoon of May 30. At peak, more than 15,000 customers were without power Saturday in the area, part of more 30,000 experiencing effects of the storm in both Oregon and Washington.
Downed trees and limbs strewn across a rugged landscape are complicating the work of more than 50 Pacific Power crew members and contractor personnel working around the clock in the area on dozens individual outages scattered throughout area affecting Wapato, Zillah, Toppenish Yakima, Selah and White Swan among other communities.
Crews are making steady progress now and expect to continue to restore more customers through the night. At this time, full restoration is projected to be by 6 p.m. Monday, June 1.
“With customers still contending with COVID-19, we know any additional strain needs to be minimized. We appreciate everyone’s patience as we work through this as quickly and as safely as possible,” said Bill Clemens, Pacific Power’s regional business manager. “Crews are running into significant damage and in some places needing to clear roads before repair can begin.”