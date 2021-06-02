Pacific Power customers can now opt-in to new "Time of Use" plans to reduce their bill

YAKIMA, WA - Pacific Power is launching a new project to gives customers choices in how they are charged for electricity.
This new program can reduce bills, make the grid even more efficient and clean.
Choosing when you run your dishwasher or charge your electric vehicle could deliver significant savings on your power bill under new options now available to Pacific Power residential, commercial and irrigation customers in Washington under a pilot program.
These new Time of Use plans give customers greater control over the price they pay for energy depending on when they use electricity. The voluntary programs offer lower prices during “off-peak” hours when lower energy demand generally drives down the price of energy.
Pacific Power invites interested Washington customers to learn more about Time of Use options for homes, businesses and farms at pacificpower.net/tou or by calling toll free anytime at 1-888-221-7070.
By reducing overall usage during “on-peak” times, Pacific Power can make the grid more efficient, make better use of low-cost renewable power and continue to keep prices among the lowest in the nation.
“These new Time of Use plans empower Washington customers to engage with a new era of grid management and choices where programmable heating and cooling systems and overnight electric vehicle charging can deliver meaningful bill savings,” said Robert Meredith, director of pricing for Pacific Power.
Here’s how it works:
- Customers are rewarded with lower prices if they shift energy to off-peak hours when the demand for electricity is lower, typically midday and overnight.
- Customers can access online usage tracking tools at pacificpower.net/insights to better understand how they use energy and unlock savings opportunities.
- At this time, the residential pilot program is available to 500 participants.
- For the first year of enrollment, Pacific Power will provide a guarantee so residential customers don’t pay more than 10% above what their bills would have been under standard rates.
Besides Time of Use pilot programs, Pacific Power offers a variety of other options to help customers save energy and money. For example, customers who sign up for Auto Pay can earn $12 in bill credits each year, and $6 annually with paperless billing. Combine them to save more.
The company continues to offer flexible payment arrangements, energy assistance and other resources for customers experiencing financial hardships. Customers are encouraged to contact Pacific Power for help with their account.