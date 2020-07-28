OLYMPIA, WA - Pacific Power is voluntarily extending its suspension of late fees and service disconnections until at least Sept. 30.
With many of Pacific Power’s 137,000 Washington customers experiencing difficulties paying bills in the wake of the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the company is voluntarily extending its suspension of late fees and service disconnections.
On March 12, 2020, Pacific Power voluntarily initiated a moratorium on late fees and disconnects. A few days later, Governor Jay Inslee issued a proclamation establishing a statewide moratorium. Although the proclamation is set to expire Aug. 1, to support our customers during this unprecedented time, Pacific Power is voluntarily continuing the moratorium and the extension of the consumer protections outlined in the Governor’s Proclamation until at least Sept. 30.
During this time, PacifiCorp will continue working with customers, stakeholders, and the Commission to chart a path forward. In addition, Pacific Power will continue an ongoing customer outreach campaign. Since March, Pacific Power has used a variety of channels to inform customers about expanded, flexible payment plan options, and energy assistance.
- Information for energy assistance for each county in Washington is provided on customer bills and the company webpage.
- All customers with past due balances receive postcards, outbound calls, emails, texts, and/or letters encouraging them to contact the company for payment arrangements.
- A COVID-19 webpage is also available including additional information and a Q&A about the moratorium.
- Residential customers can elect to participate in a 12-month payment plan with a lower monthly payment for the first four months or an equal payment plan with the current bill and any past due balances rolled into a fixed payment amount each month.
- Commercial customers can have up to six months to pay any past due bills.
- Payment plans may be renegotiated or extended recognizing the income fluctuations customers may experience as the economy recovers.
Pacific Power encourages customers to speak with a Pacific Power customer care representative who can help provide peace of mind and assistance.
Customers can visit www.pacificpower.net/billhelp or call toll free at 1-888-221-7070. Customer care representatives are always available and ready to help.
As a reminder, scammers are actively targeting energy customers in our region. If you receive a call, text or email threatening to shut off your power unless you pay immediately, it’s a scam. Stay aware and be safe.