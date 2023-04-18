YAKIMA, Wash.- $203,500 is going to Washington programs to support safety and health and wellness programs, thanks to the Pacific Power Foundation. The money will go to 10 agencies that focus on providing resources such as food, housing, healthcare, disaster relief and public safety.
"We're proud to build on the strength of our communities, and to help energize and expand the heroic work of local organizations,” said Toni Petty, Pacific Power regional business manager. “They are enriching our communities and improving the lives of our most vulnerable children, families and seniors.”
The following grants are one of four grant cycles that Pacific Power donates every year.
- Camp Prime Time to help children and families attend a relaxing and accepting summer camp.
- Fosterful to provide children in foster care clothing, snacks and other essentials as they transition in and out of foster care.
- Northwest Harves to support the free health food market, Fruitvale Community Market.
- People for People Meals on Wheels providing an additional 208 emergency meals for seniors.
- Rod's House supporting the Young Adult Emergency Home for youth suffering from homelessness or unstable housing.
- SonBridge Center for Better Living to improve accessibility by installing automated door openers at medical facilities.
- Sunrise Outreach to offer meal backpacks to children who need it outside of school.
- Yakima Union Gospel Mission to support shelters and care to homeless adults.
- Walla Walla Sherrif's Foundation to distribute first aid and trauma kits to rural schools.
- Yakima Neighborhood Health Services to invest in a portable ocular screening device to diagnose vision issues in children.
The 10 organizations each received $30,500 to support their cause.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.