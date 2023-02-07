YAKIMA, Wash. — Pacific Power is matching donations 2-to-1 toward Project HELP, a nonprofit program that uses donations to provide energy assistance.
“Recent months have magnified the need in our communities, but helping your neighbors and their families stay warm just got easier,” said the press release from Pacific Power. “Pacific Power will match every dollar you donate to Project HELP with $2 more.”
Donations to Project HELP are administered by the Salvation Army in the Walla Walla, Yakima and Grandview areas, and by the Northwest Community Action Center around Toppenish and Sunnyside. Donated funds assist families in the same area as the donor, according to Pacific Power. The organizations are reportedly tasked with verifying eligibility, then allocating funds.
In February, Pacific Power customers who get their checks in the mail will also get a Project HELP contribution envelope. Customers can send a check or enroll in the fixed donation program, which incorporates a monthly donation into their monthly bill. Monthly donations can be any amount from $1, and they’re also matched 2-to-2, according to Pacific Power. Donations may be tax-deductible. Call 1-888-221-7070 to enroll in fixed donations.
Anyone who needs energy/bill assistance should talk to Pacific Power representatives to discuss plans that fit their needs. Call 1-888-221-7070 to speak with a representative.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.