Pacific Power offers low-income discount program

OREGON - Pacific Power is offering a new low-income program to its customers starting Saturday October 1. Customers who are eligible could see a decrease in their bill ranging between 20% to 40%.
Pacific Power customers getting energy relief from the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) and the Oregon Energy Assistance Program (OEAP) will automatically get a 20% discount on their power bills.
If your income is between 0% to 20% of the state median income you could qualify for a 40% discount.
The Vice President of Customer and Community Solutions Cory Scott said Pacific Power wants to make energy affordable to all.
“Our customers count on us every day for the energy they need, and we’re working to keep that power affordable, especially for customers experiencing income restraints,” Scott said. “The Low-Income Discount program will provide relief to customers who qualify on their power bills.”
To learn more about the program and if you qualify, visit http://pacificpower.net/LID starting Saturday.
You can also call the customer care team at 1-888-221-7070 in English or 1-888-225-2611 in Spanish.
