WASHINGTON -
Pacific Power Employees warn of a phone scam going around the area.
Many viewers have called us saying people are pretending to be Pacific Power Employees and demanding payment over the phone.
Pacific Power tells us, scams through the mail, over the phone or even at your door are something utility customers deal with all the time nationwide.
Pacific Power says they never demand immediate payments.
If you receive a call or letter and think it is scam, call Pacific Power directly and verify before making any payments.
Pacific Power says if you get a call from someone pretending to be an employee, ask to see the employee's ID badge. The badge will have the employees name, picture, company logo and a verification number. Pacific power says to call them once you have that information so they can verify if they are an employee.
Pacific Power also says to report anything suspicious to them and police.
