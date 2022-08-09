BENTON COUNTY, Wash. -
August 13, the Benton County Sheriff's Office is sponsoring a school supply drive called "Pack the Patrol Car".
The drive will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at three locations with patrol cars and sheriff office personnel present to collect donations.
Locations include Walmart in Kennewick, Kibe Market in Benton City and NW Farm Supply in Prosser.
BCSO says if you're unable to drop off school supply donations at these locations, they are also accepting donations at the sheriff's office.
