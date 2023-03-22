OLYMPIA, Wash. - Senate Bill 5033 is heading to Governor Inslee's office after being passed by the House of Representatives to increase sentences for sexually abusive jail and prison guards.
The bill would move the crime of first-degree sexual misconduct (where a corrections officer has sexual intercourse with the victim) from a Class C felony to a Class B felony, which would create a 10-year maximum sentence replacing the current five-year maximum.
Second-degree sexual misconduct (where an officer has sexual contact with the victim) would reclassify as Class C felony with a maximum of five years in prison. This crime was formerly labeled as a gross misdemeanor.
“Officers who work in jails and state correctional facilities are part of the law-enforcement community just as much as the officers who patrol our communities and investigate crimes," said sponsor of the bill, Senator Mike Padden (R-WA). "Like all the other people we entrust to administer justice, corrections officers must be held to a high standard, especially considering the unique level of authority they have over people in custody.”
Padden took action over the bill following an investigation into Clallam County jail guard, John Gray, after he served a year in prison for sexually assaulting four women.
The bill was named the "Kimberly Bender's law" after the 23-year-old woman who died by suicide in 2019 after reporting Gray had sexually harassed her. Bender's mother asked Padden to name it after her daughter.
Kimberly Bender's law was passed unanimously by the Senate on Feb 27 and will go to the governor's office for final consideration.
