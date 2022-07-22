Wash. - Governor Jay Inslee has ordered the third annual Paddle Safe Week, from July 23-29.
The reason for the week is Washington's waterways requiring a different set of skills, preparation and safety equipment than elsewhere, according to the Washington State Parks Boating Program.
The public safety campaign reminds paddlers to never paddle under the influence, always wear a life jacket and always have the right equipment.
"It's just a time to really focus on making sure that we are being safe because the increase in paddle sports over the last few years has just been dramatic, especially in the Tri-Cities," said Krista Patterson, NorthWest Paddle Boarding co-owner. "There's just been a lot more people outside and on the water, and so obviously that also means more accidents and all the more need for awareness about being safe on the water."
NorthWest Paddle Boarding offers classes that teach you the safety precautions you should keep in mind, as well as what to do in a self-rescue and partner-rescue situation.
