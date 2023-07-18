OLYMPIA, Wash.-According to a proclamation issued by Governor Jay Inslee the week of July 21-27 is statewide Paddle Safe Week.
“Paddle Safe Week is a great opportunity to help reduce paddle sports-related fatalities by sharing resources and educating the community on how to recreate safely,” said Boating Program Manager Rob Sendak.
The Paddle Safe Week campaign sponsored by the Washington State Parks Boating Program highlights the fact that the different waterways in the state require different skills, preparation and equipment.
Paddlers now represent 55 percent of the statewide boating fatalities, with rising popularity and a lack of safety education contributing to that high percentage according to Washington State Parks.
“Paddlers should know that kayaks, canoes and stand-up paddleboards (SUP) are subject to boating laws and regulations," Sendak said.
The Washington State Parks Boating Program offers free online safety resources for paddlers.
Paddle safe tips from Washington State Parks:
- Get educated: find classes online or through local clubs or organizations.
- Always use a SUP leash: stay tethered to your paddleboard for increased safety.
- Carry essential gear: carry the necessary safety, communications and comfort gear.
- Check and understand the weather: check the forecast before your trip and check it frequently throughout the day.
- Protect against cold water shock: be prepared and wear a life jacket.
- File a float plan: before heading out let someone know where you plan to go.
- Paddle with a group: go with at least 3 people and stay close enough for verbal and visual contact.
- Learn how to self-rescue: learn how to get back in or on your craft.
- Label your paddlecraft: Use a sticker or some other means to provide contact information on your personal paddlecraft.
- Be visible to other boaters: Paddle to be seen. Wear bright clothes, use a flagpole and carry a bright light.
