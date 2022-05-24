Paddleboarder missing on Lake Keechelus

LAKE KEECHELUS, Wash. -
Kittitas County Sheriff's Office has been searching for a missing paddleboarder since Sunday, May 22 with Kittitas County Search and Rescue at Lake Keechelus. The 39-year-old Sammamish man was said to have fallen off his paddleboard, and was reported missing when he didn't return to the shore.
Other agencies assisted the search, including KCSO Marine Patrol, Snoqualmie Pass Fire and Rescue and Eastside Fire and Rescue. They used boats, drones, dogs and an underwater drone to search for the man.
Searches continued Monday and Tuesday but no developments have been made.
